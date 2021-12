Here's a great place to stay if you're visiting Leavenworth. I've never been to Leavenworth (blasphemy, I know) but I know where I'm staying when I visit for the first time. The Shedd is an 800 square foot Airbnb just a skip away from downtown Leavenworth that offers natural beauty and a cozy feel you can only get in the Pacific Northwest. Why is it called the Shedd? Well, the owners say it used to be a storage shed until their architect gave it a dazzling makeover. The owners say it's a "retreat for writing, reading, and napping," and it is with its cozy atmosphere and several windows that allow for plenty of natural sunlight.

LEAVENWORTH, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO