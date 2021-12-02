ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson reveals she gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 2 (ANI): Hollywood star Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she inked her co-star Olivia Colman after a dance party with the cast. According to People magazine, Johnson told a magazine that after the October New York Film Festival screening of the film, which also stars Peter Sarsgaard, the...

Allure

Dakota Johnson Has a Hidden Talent: Tattooing

When Olivia Colman is involved in a project, the filming is always a blast. (Remember the jolly behind-the-scenes snaps from The Crown?) Colman, in true form, also brought her famously upbeat spirit to the set of The Lost Daughter, which marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut. Costar Dakota Johnson recently revealed...
