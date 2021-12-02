ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Methode: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $27.5 million. On...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Kinder Morgan says it expects 'robust' 2022 and dividend of $1.11

Kinder Morgan Inc. (kmi) shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyback program of up to $750 million, it said. Shares of Kinder Morgan ended the regular trading day up 1.2%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy