Methode: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kinder Morgan Inc. (kmi) shares rose 1% late Monday after the energy infrastructure company unveiled its preliminary 2022 expectations, including a dividend of $1.11 a share. Fundamentals are likely to remain "robust" and 2022 is likely to be a "very strong year," Chief Executive Steve Kean said in a statement. Per-share earnings are seen at $1.09. The company also expects to return additional value to shareholders next year through an anticipated annualized dividend of $1.11 a share, and a share buyback program of up to $750 million, it said. Shares of Kinder Morgan ended the regular trading day up 1.2%.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO