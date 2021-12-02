ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True Cost Of Food: What We Measure, Matters

By Ashoka
 2 days ago
The U.S. spends $1 trillion on food every year. Even so, our food system has massive downstream costs, including costs associated with the climate crisis and health care costs linked to diet. What are some of these hidden costs and how can we better account for them?. These important...

