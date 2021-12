The omicron COVID-19 variant is continuing to raise concerns as the holiday season continues. Dr. Sankar Swaminathan with University of Utah Health says it's a given the variant will show up in Utah eventually. He says there are a lot of unknowns about the variant, such as how transmissible it is. However, the steps to prevent the spread of it are the same as with any other variant — washing hands, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

