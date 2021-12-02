What IOLs do you most commonly implant during an exchange?

IOL exchange remains an important surgical procedure for the consultative ophthalmologist. In the 1980s and 1990s, gathering information from multiple sources and meetings, as many as 2% of IOLs implanted required removal and replacement. This was driven by the high number of closed-loop anterior chamber and iris-supported IOL implants placed after intracapsular cataract extraction in the 1970s and early 1980s that developed pseudophakic bullous keratopathy (PBK), iridocyclitis and cystoid macular edema, along with IOL subluxation and power misses in early-generation posterior chamber IOLs. In the last 20 years, there has been a decline in the incidence of IOL exchange but an increase in the absolute number as IOL placements have expanded. Most reviews place the incidence today at slightly less than 1%, but that still represents nearly 40,000 per year in the U.S. alone.
Comments / 0