LLL campaign assists in remote screening of ocular surface squamous neoplasia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ocular surface extends from the conjunctiva to the cornea, including the fornices and the inner surfaces of the lids. The conjunctival mucosa is the predominant anatomical structure seen wrapping the entire ocular surface. The limbus and the cornea form the central zone of the ocular surface. The conjunctival stratified squamous...

Nature.com

Vitamin E relieves chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation through the EGFR/MAPK signaling pathway

Patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are characterized by an imbalance between oxidant enzymes and antioxidant enzymes. In the present study, we explored the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD and the underlying mechanisms. Targets of vitamin E were predicted by bioinformatics analysis. After establishing cigarette smoke (CS)-induced COPD rats, the expression levels of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), cyclooxygenase 2 (COX2), and transcriptional activity of signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) were measured. Additionally, the effects of vitamin E on CS-induced COPD were explored by assessing inflammation, the reactive oxygen species (ROS), the activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD) and the content of malondialdehyde (MDA), viability of human bronchial epithelioid (HBE) cells, and the expression of EGFR/MAPK pathway-related factors after loss- and gain- function assays. Vitamin E alleviated COPD. Vitamin E inhibited MAPK signaling pathway through decreasing EGFR expression. Additionally, vitamin E suppressed CS-induced HBE cell damage. Functionally, vitamin E attenuated CS-induced inflammation, apoptosis, and ROS by inhibiting the EGFR/MAPK axis, thereby inhibiting COX2-mediated p-STAT3 nuclear translocation. Moreover, overexpression of COX2 attenuated the protective effect of vitamin E on COPD rats. The present study shows that vitamin E inhibits the expression of COX2 by negatively regulating the EGFR/MAPK pathway, thereby inhibiting the translocation of phosphorylated STAT3 to the nucleus and relieving COPD.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Study Reveals Wide Spectrum of COVID-19 Brain Complications – Including Stroke, Hemorrhage, and Other Fatal Complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ankle-brachial index and ocular diseases in a Russian population

To assess potential associations between the ankle-brachial blood pressure index (ABI) and ocular disorders. In the population-based cross-sectional Russian Ural Eye and Medical Study including 5,899 (80.5%) out of 7328 eligible participants aged 40+ years, the participants underwent a series of ocular and medical examinations including measurement of ABI. Results.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Single Dose Of Psychedelic Drug Triggers Epigenetic Changes In Mouse Neurons

Just one dose of an LSD-like psychedelic drug alters the activation of genes in the brains of mice, resulting in long-lasting improvements in depression, anxiety, and other psychological disorders. According to a new study in the journal Cell Reports, the substance enhances genes that stimulate the formation of new brain connections, with these genetic alterations persisting for at least a week after the acute effects of the drug have worn off.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mycoplasma infection and ocular surface diseases: a nationwide cohort study

Whether patients with Mycoplasma infection have an increased risk of ocular surface ulcers. Using a nation-wide database, we identified patients with a new diagnosis of Mycoplasma infection between 1997 and 2013, and compared them with age-, sex-, and index year-matched subjects without the infection. Cox proportional regression was performed to compare the risk of corneal diseases between the two cohorts. The incidence of corneal diseases was significantly higher in the 4223 patients with Mycoplasma infection than in the 16,892 patients without (7.28 vs. 5.94 per 1000 person-years, P"‰<"‰0.01). The adjusted hazard ratio for the risk of corneal diseases in the study cohort was 1.21 times higher (95% CI 1.02"“1.44) than that in the comparison cohort. Mycoplasma infection might be a predisposing factor for patients with keratitis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Adding Bendamustine to Venetoclax Combination Treatment Increased AEs in R/R CLL

The incidence of adverse events appeared to increase when bendamustine was added to venetoclax for the treatment of patients with released or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. When adding bendamustine to regimens containing venetoclax (Venclexta) for patients with either relapsed/refractory (R/R) or first-line chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) data showed that this...
CANCER
healio.com

Vivid Vision virtual reality technology treats binocular dysfunctions

BOSTON – Vivid Vision software is indicated for treating convergence insufficiency, stereo depth perception, amblyopia and strabismus either in the clinic or at home, according to a presentation here at the American Academy of Optometry meeting. Chief science officer Benjamin Backus, PhD, said at an academy-sponsored press conference that the...
ELECTRONICS
MedCity News

Vifor Pharma adds to chronic kidney disease lineup with pair of acquisitions

Chronic kidney disease’s progression can lead to problems beyond the kidney as mineral deposits form in blood vessel walls and heart valves, limiting blood flow. Vifor Pharma has reached deals to acquire Sanifit Therapeutics and Inositec, two companies with clinical-stage drug candidates that address these disease complications. The Sanifit deal...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

How someone first encounters Covid ‘shapes their future immune response’

Whichever wave or variant caused an individual’s coronavirus infection shapes their response to subsequent infections, according to a new study.This is something called immune imprinting, and researchers found that people imprinted by the Alpha variant make different responses to the Delta variant.The scientists also found that imprinting differences were associated with different levels of waning immunity.In those vaccinated, but not previously infected, antibody protection against Delta waned to zero by week 21 after a second dose, according to the study published in the Science journal.But memory B cells, which also make up part of the immune system, persist, and boosters...
SCIENCE
healio.com

THA may lead to remodeling of the sacrum, development of sacral insufficiency fractures

Results showed patients who undergo unilateral total hip arthroplasty may experience decreases in bone mineral density at the sacral ala contralateral to the arthroplasty, which can lead to the development of sacral insufficiency fractures. Isabel Graul, MD, and colleagues retrospectively analyzed data on 50 patients with sacral insufficiency fractures (SIFs)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

HF appeared independently associated with insomnia symptoms

HF may be an independent predictor of insomnia symptoms, according to a presentation from the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. “Several factors contribute to insomnia symptoms in heart failure, including advancing age, depression, comorbidities, symptom burden and pain,” Rida Gharzeddine, PhD, RN, assistant professor at Rutgers-Camden School of Nursing, New Jersey, said during a presentation. “However, it is unclear if heart failure itself independent of those associated factors contribute to insomnia symptoms.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
healio.com

EHR data reveal ‘red flag’ comorbidities years before cardiac amyloidosis diagnosis

Common “red flag” comorbid conditions stored in the electronic health record often preceded the diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis by years, according to a presentation from the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. “Now that there are disease-modifying therapies on the market, there’s new impetus for improved awareness, screening and diagnosis of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The hens guarding epithelial cancer fox-houses

You have full access to this article via your institution. Esophageal micro-tumors that form rapidly in a carcinogen-induced mouse model regress almost as fast. Normal-appearing Notch1-mutant clones with their own intrinsic cancer potential competitively extrude these micro-tumors from the epithelium, demonstrating their surprising short-term protection of the organism. Cancers are...
CANCER
healio.com

FDA classifies intraoperative orthopedic strain sensors for class II assignment

The FDA has announced a final amendment to classify intraoperative orthopedic strain sensors into class II with special controls, which will allow for increased patient access to innovative implant strain devices, according to a release. The new classification, which is effective on Dec. 2, 2021, and applicable on March 28,...
ELECTRONICS
healio.com

40% of EMERGE, ENGAGE participants had amyloid-related imaging abnormalities

Phase 3 studies of Aduhelm showed amyloid-related imaging abnormalities among approximately 40% of participants, according to study results published in JAMA Neurology. “Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) comprise a spectrum of imaging findings detected on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and are associated with the investigational use of monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid-beta (A-beta), including [Aduhelm (aducanumab, Biogen/Eisai)] in patients with Alzheimer disease,” Stephen Salloway, MD, of Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Rhode Island, and colleagues wrote. “
SCIENCE

