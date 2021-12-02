Surgical skills, informed consent required for IOL exchange

The question needs to be qualified a little bit to explain why we are doing the IOL exchange in the first place. At our practice, we have gone back and reviewed why we are exchanging IOLs, and by far, the No. 1 reason to do a lens exchange is dislocation of an existing implant. That may be somebody who had pseudoexfoliation or had successful cataract surgery, but now there is a worsening zonulopathy and the lens is dropping. Maybe the implant just is not sitting properly. In those cases, we are primarily now exchanging for a three-piece IOL.

