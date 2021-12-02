ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-grade premature ventricular contractions during exercise recovery tied to CV mortality

By Scott Buzby
healio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong asymptomatic patients without a history of CVD, high-grade premature ventricular contractions during the recovery period following exercise stress testing were predictive of long-term CV mortality, researchers reported. However, high-grade premature ventricular contractions (PVCs) observed during the exercise period were associated with neither all-cause nor CV mortality, according to...

www.healio.com

pharmacytimes.com

Aspirin Is Associated With Heart Failure Risk

Taking the medication is linked to a 26% increase in new HF diagnosis, results of a study published in ESC Heart Failure show. Aspirin is associated with a risk of heart failure (HF) for individuals with at least 1 predisposing factor for the condition, results of a study published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology, show.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Study Reveals Wide Spectrum of COVID-19 Brain Complications – Including Stroke, Hemorrhage, and Other Fatal Complications

The largest multi-institutional international study to date on brain complications of COVID-19 has found that approximately one in 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will likely develop complications of the central nervous system. These can include stroke, hemorrhage, and other potentially fatal complications. The study is being presented tomorrow at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
healio.com

Poor sleep quality, later bedtime influence glucose level after breakfast

Poor sleep quality and a later bedtime are associated with a more pronounced postprandial glycemic response to breakfast the following morning, according to an analysis published in Diabetologia. “While there have been numerous large prospective cohort studies focused on the relationship between self-reported sleep, disease and well-being, objective data on...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of vitamin K2 and native vitamin D supplementation on vascular calcification in pediatric patients on regular hemodialysis. A randomized controlled trial

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Vascular calcification is one of the most prevalent disorders in pediatric hemodialysis patients that eventually lead to cardiovascular morbidity. Vitamin K2 was investigated in adults in previous studies and showed favorable effects on calcification markers. Our aim in this study was to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vitamin K2 and cholecalciferol on the calcification regulators in pediatric patients.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Muscle Loss Can Be Counteracted With Early Interventions

Weakening muscles are a natural part of the aging process, but for some people with a condition called sarcopenia the decline is abnormally fast. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden suggests that the early stages of sarcopenia could be counteracted with timely interventions designed to preserve physical and cognitive function and manage chronic conditions. The results are published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle.
FITNESS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Review concludes magnesium relieves diabetes symptoms

Oral supplementation with magnesium (Mg) - in particular magnesium oxide - facilitates glucose absorption while increasing insulin levels to help alleviate the symptoms associated with diabetes, according to a systemic review of related trials. The health benefits of Mg intake for people with diabetes is extensively documented, however the proportion...
HEALTH
thethreetomatoes.com

Bone Health Part 8: Are You at Risk for Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by low bone mass and poor bone structure that in combination lead to an increased risk of fractures. Do you know your osteoporosis risk factors?. In this article we’ll cover osteoporosis risk factors, how to prevent loss of bone density, fractures and more. What Are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Empagliflozin Provides Health Benefits to Patients With Acute Heart Failure

Empagliflozin demonstrated a clinical benefit for patients hospitalized for acute heart failure, according to research presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021. These benefits included increased survival, a lower risk of hospital readmission for heart failure, and an overall improvement in quality of life. “This is the first...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Weight loss and heart failure: What is the link?

Weight loss and heart failure share a connection. People living with heart failure may experience unexpected and extreme weight loss. When weight loss occurs with heart failure, it is known as cardiac cachexia. This condition is associated with an increased mortality rate among people living with heart failure. The following...
WEIGHT LOSS
Medical News Today

Cardiovascular disease: Is more exercise better?

Cardiovascular disease is an umbrella term for disorders that impact either the heart, blood vessels, or both. Moderate-to-vigorous physical activity has many benefits, but it may provide the most help to people who already have cardiovascular disease. Physical activity that individuals do during their leisure time may provide the highest...
FITNESS
healio.com

Virtual specialist experience linked to better survival in PCP-treated liver disease

When primary care physicians interact with virtual specialists in hepatology, more of their patients have improved survival rate beyond the initial consultation, according to a presenter at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience. The Extension of Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) care model is a fully virtual consultation modality in which PCPs...
HEALTH
healio.com

HF appeared independently associated with insomnia symptoms

HF may be an independent predictor of insomnia symptoms, according to a presentation from the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. “Several factors contribute to insomnia symptoms in heart failure, including advancing age, depression, comorbidities, symptom burden and pain,” Rida Gharzeddine, PhD, RN, assistant professor at Rutgers-Camden School of Nursing, New Jersey, said during a presentation. “However, it is unclear if heart failure itself independent of those associated factors contribute to insomnia symptoms.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Does Cannabis Help With Recovery After Exercise?

This article by Johnny Green was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Exercising regularly is a very important part of an overall health strategy at any age. It is recommended that people get at least an average of 150 minutes of moderate exercise a...
FITNESS
healio.com

THA may lead to remodeling of the sacrum, development of sacral insufficiency fractures

Results showed patients who undergo unilateral total hip arthroplasty may experience decreases in bone mineral density at the sacral ala contralateral to the arthroplasty, which can lead to the development of sacral insufficiency fractures. Isabel Graul, MD, and colleagues retrospectively analyzed data on 50 patients with sacral insufficiency fractures (SIFs)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Clinical History of Hypothyroidism Linked to Endometrial Cancer Survival Outcomes

A team of researchers from Newcastle University and Manchester University Foundation Trust have discovered an association between a clinical history of hypothyroidism and endometrial cancer survival outcomes. The prospective cohort study included women treated for endometrial cancer in the North West of England. Diagnosis of hypothyroidism was based on clinical...
CANCER
ophthalmologytimes.com

Study finds elderly patients not at increased risk of cardiovascular issues after both Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses

French investigators found that individuals over the age of 75 were not at an increased risk of having a myocardial infarction, stroke, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses against the COVID-19 virus. French investigator reported that individuals aged 75 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

40% of EMERGE, ENGAGE participants had amyloid-related imaging abnormalities

Phase 3 studies of Aduhelm showed amyloid-related imaging abnormalities among approximately 40% of participants, according to study results published in JAMA Neurology. “Amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) comprise a spectrum of imaging findings detected on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and are associated with the investigational use of monoclonal antibodies targeting amyloid-beta (A-beta), including [Aduhelm (aducanumab, Biogen/Eisai)] in patients with Alzheimer disease,” Stephen Salloway, MD, of Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Rhode Island, and colleagues wrote. “
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Seafood consumption, mercury exposure not tied to mortality

(HealthDay)—Seafood consumption and associated mercury exposure are not significantly associated with the risk for mortality, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in JAMA Network Open. Yangbo Sun, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, and colleagues examined the associations of seafood consumption and...
FOOD SAFETY
healio.com

Mayo Clinic Diet undergoes ‘evolutionary’ update

The stewards of the Mayo Clinic Diet recently updated the 72-year-old eating plan. “As new research comes out, as new tools are available, things should change,” Donald D. Hensrud, MD, MS, medical director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, told Healio Primary Care. “But they should do so in an evolutionary manner, not a revolutionary manner, which is why we are very focused on people’s habits at this time.”
WEIGHT LOSS

