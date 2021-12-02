Phantoms make swap with Omaha

Records: No. 3 Purdue (5-0), Omaha (1-4) Synopsis: Purdue is coming off a championship in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, during which the Boilermakers defeated No. 18 North Carolina and No. 5 Villanova on back-to-back days. The victories catapulted the Boilers to No. 3, their highest ranking since February 2018. After No. 2 UCLA's loss to Gonzaga on Tuesday, the Boilermakers can likely move up to No. 2 for the first time since March 1988 with a win. ... Purdue swept the weekly awards for the Big Ten after the tournament: Trevion Williams won Player of the Week and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst won Freshman of the Week. ... Furst is averaging 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 66.7% from the field (14th in the country) and 44.4% from 3-point range. ... The Mavericks, a member of the Summit League, have not won a Division I contest this season. After beating NAIA Hastings College to open the season, they've dropped games to Ball State, Kansas State, Montana and Texas Tech. ... Purdue is 8-0 all-time against the Summit League, but has never faced Omaha. ... The Boilermakers can reach 6-0 for the first time since 2015-16 with a victory. ... The Boilers are among the best offensive teams in the country, ranking fourth in scoring (91.4 points per game), eighth in field goal percentage (52.9%) and eighth in average rebounding margin (plus-14). ... Junior guard Kyle Luedtke leads the Mavericks in scoring (9.6 points per game) and rebounding (five per contest). ... The Boilermakers are back in action Tuesday for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Mackey Arena against Florida State. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

