Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been dubbed one of the most “determined new actors” her co-star Aml Ameen has ever seen. As well as recently releasing a Greatest Hits album with the pop group, Pinnock is also making her acting debut in the forthcoming romcom, Boxing Day.The film was written and directed by I May Destroy You star Ameen, who produced the movie and plays the lead role as Melvin, a British author living in the US.Pinnock plays Melvin’s ex, a famous singer who confronts him when he returns to London with his new fiancée, Lisa (Aja Naomi King)...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO