Top in hem/onc: Survivorship, underrepresentation in cancer trials

A number of clinical trials in gynecologic cancers have opened in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from being enrolled. Uterine precancer (endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia). A phase 2 study sponsored by the National Cancer Institute is seeking adults with endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia (also called complex atypical hyperplasia or atypical hyperplasia) who are scheduled for hysterectomy within 3 months. Researchers are using the window of opportunity before an already-scheduled hysterectomy to see whether adding metformin to megestrol acetate, a treatment standard for nonsurgical patients, increases the effectiveness of megestrol in slowing this type of neoplasia. Participants will receive twice-daily oral medication for 4 weeks then undergo hysterectomy. The trial aims to enroll 50 participants. It began recruiting on September 21 at its Northwestern University site, in Evanston, Illinois; sites in California, Colorado, and North Carolina are also planned. The primary outcome is the change in endometrial cell proliferation. Overall survival (OS) and quality of life (QoL) will not be measured. More details at clinicaltrials.gov.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO