ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Top in hem/onc: Survivorship, underrepresentation in cancer trials

healio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitness levels often decline in patients with cancer due to the strain of illness and treatments. An exploration of why keeping active is a vital part of cancer survivorship was the top story in hematology/oncology last week. Another top story was about the lack of diversity in cancer clinical...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Cancer Survivor Spreads Word About Treatment That Stopped Disease

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long three years of doctor visits, surgeries, and multiple rounds of chemotherapy for 63-year-old Peter Romero. “After a month I was clean, came back after three months, that was right before Christmas, and spots showed back up on the liver,” said Romero. What started as colon cancer in 2018 eventually lead to spots on his liver. But Romero says he found a therapy that worked and he’s determined to let other cancer patients know about it. In July 2020, Romero was one of the first patients in the region to undergo targeted cancer therapy directed at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Benzinga

Puma Biotech's Neratinib Fails To Extend Overall Survival In Brain Cancer Trial

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) announced interim data from the neratinib arm of Phase 2 INSIGhT Trial in newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma with IDH R132H mutation-negative. In the intent-to-treat population, progression-free survival (PFS) was not significantly longer with neratinib (median 6.0 months) versus the control arm (median 4.7 months). Also,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

New Trials in Gynecologic Cancers: Could Your Patient Benefit?

A number of clinical trials in gynecologic cancers have opened in recent months. Maybe one of your patients could benefit from being enrolled. Uterine precancer (endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia). A phase 2 study sponsored by the National Cancer Institute is seeking adults with endometrial intraepithelial neoplasia (also called complex atypical hyperplasia or atypical hyperplasia) who are scheduled for hysterectomy within 3 months. Researchers are using the window of opportunity before an already-scheduled hysterectomy to see whether adding metformin to megestrol acetate, a treatment standard for nonsurgical patients, increases the effectiveness of megestrol in slowing this type of neoplasia. Participants will receive twice-daily oral medication for 4 weeks then undergo hysterectomy. The trial aims to enroll 50 participants. It began recruiting on September 21 at its Northwestern University site, in Evanston, Illinois; sites in California, Colorado, and North Carolina are also planned. The primary outcome is the change in endometrial cell proliferation. Overall survival (OS) and quality of life (QoL) will not be measured. More details at clinicaltrials.gov.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cancer Survivor#Esophageal Cancer#Survivorship#Hispanic
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Rejects Promising New Drug That Prevents Low White Blood Cell Counts in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy

The FDA delivered a blow on Wednesday to the millions of cancer patients who face the prospect of declines in white blood cell counts during chemotherapy — a condition known as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) — when it denied approval for a promising new agent that has been under Priority Review: Plinabulin. But the news is not all bad. The agency has asked the manufacturer to provide additional data to support its application, indicating that plinabulin might still play a part in future cancer care.
CANCER
healio.com

FDA approves pafolacianine to identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgery

The FDA approved the imaging drug pafolacianine to help surgeons identify ovarian cancer lesions. Pafolacianine (On Target Laboratories), administered via standard IV prior to surgery, is the first targeted fluorescent imaging agent that illuminates ovarian cancer intraoperatively, which allows for detection of more cancerous tissue. The agent functions by binding...
CANCER
healio.com

Mirvetuximab soravtansine active in previously treated ovarian cancer

Mirvetuximab soravtansine induced confirmed objective response in about one-third of women with folate receptor alpha-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who previously received bevacizumab, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Mirvetuximab soravtansine (IMGN853, ImmunoGen) is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate that comprises a folate receptor alpha-binding antibody, cleavable linker, and the maytansinoid payload DM4,...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial for thyroid cancer patients: Targeted alpha therapy using astatine

A research team from the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University has started an investigator-initiated clinical trial of sodium astatine ([211At]NaAt) injection for refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients. The phase I trial evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of astatine for use in alpha therapy in patients with refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who responded inadequately to standard of care.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
healio.com

FDA approves Rituxan plus chemotherapy for pediatric lymphoma, leukemia

The FDA approved rituximab in combination with chemotherapy for several pediatric cancer indications. The approval applies to use of the regimen for patients aged 6 months to 18 years with previously untreated, advanced-stage, CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Burkitt lymphoma, Burkitt-like lymphoma or mature B-cell acute leukemia. Rituximab (Rituxan; Genentech,...
CANCER
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Research Waste Among Randomized Clinical Trials in Gastric Cancer

With the rising number of randomized clinical trials (RCTs) on gastric cancer (GC), there is a significant amount of research waste (eg, unpublished data, inadequate reporting, or avoidable design limitations), necessitating improvements in research design and data reuse, according to a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Network Open. RCTs have...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Experimental Cancer Drug Shows Early Promise as Alzheimer's Treatment in Mouse Study

Targeting immune cells in the brain called microglia has shown some promise towards developing a potential avenue for Alzheimer's treatment, according to new research using mouse models. The primary job of microglia is to protect the brain, but they can carry a particular gene mutation that has previously been linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's. In this study, researchers were able to establish the molecular fingerprint of that mutation. By blocking off the effects of the mutation in tests on mice, the team was able to reverse some of the inflammatory effects and synaptic toxicity (neuron damage) that's usually seen as...
CANCER
upenn.edu

Improving diversity in cancer clinical trials

Despite making up 13.4% of the U.S. population, only 5% of Black patients with cancer are enrolled in clinical trials. Of 8,700 patients who participated in trials nationwide related to the 28 oncology drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 and 2019, only 4% were Black, according to FDA Drug Trial Snapshot reports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
healio.com

Survivors of pediatric cancer at increased risk for psychiatric disorders

Survivors of childhood cancer had increased risk for long-term psychiatric disorders compared with their siblings or peers, according to a register-based cohort study. “Substantial improvements in childhood cancer treatment and survival over the past 5 decades, with 5-year survival currently exceeding 80% in most European countries and North America, have led to a steadily growing population of childhood cancer survivors,” Line Elmerdahl Frederiksen, PhD, of the Danish Cancer Society Research Center, and colleagues wrote in Lancet Psychiatry. “However, individuals who have had a childhood cancer might be at a lifelong higher risk of adverse health conditions and socioeconomic challenges than their peers. Although many survivors generally cope well, it has become evident that survivors are at overall increased risk of various somatic late effects.”
CANCER
cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Fidler Breaks Down the Steps for Targeted Treatments in Metastatic NSCLC

Oncologists discuss a 59-year-old man with poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma of the lung. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Mary Jo Fidler, MD, associate professor, Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Cell Therapy, Rush Medical College, discussed a 59-year-old man with non–small cell lung cancer. SHAH: I do next-generation sequencing [NGS]...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Treatments compared for advanced renal cell carcinoma

(HealthDay)—For patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC), those initiating treatment with nivolumab plus ipilimumab versus sunitinib have longer treatment-free survival (TFS), according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Clinical Cancer Research. Meredith M. Regan, Sc.D., from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, and colleagues analyzed data from...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Konduri Looks at Testing and Treatment Options for Patients With RET- and ROS1-Positive Lung Cancer

During workup of a 59-year-old patient, an MRI of the brain showed 3 small lesions consistent with brain metastases. A bronchoscopy with transbronchial biopsy of the right lower lobe confirmed lung adenocarcinoma. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Kartik Konduri, MD, hematologist/medical oncologist, Texas Oncology-Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy