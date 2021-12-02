ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU fiscal rules should offer realistic debt reduction, be more growth friendly – ECB

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union should change its fiscal rules to make them more supportive of growth and investment in fighting climate change and digitalisation as well as to make the rules on debt reduction more realistic, the European Central Bank said. In a written contribution to a...

