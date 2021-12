QNET is taking a head-on approach to addressing any unsavory claims about the company. "We are very transparent as a company," says Malou Caluza, the CEO of QNET. "Everything you want to know about QNET is available on our website and our social media." Prospective distributors can also find information readily available on third-party websites. Anyone who mistakes QNET for a scam has not investigated the realities of the direct-sales company. Caluza encourages doubters to "please make up your mind after you have had a chance to review both sides of the story."

