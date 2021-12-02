Spread the Love

I have often heard people say, “Love is a strange thing” I guess they say that because people have a weird way of expressing their love. I still can’t figure out why my mom tore my behind up for misbehaving and then said it was done because she loved me, Lol. It was however, that kind of love that helped to mold me into the person that I am today. I will say however, that if a man love his wife he shouldn’t ever think about hitting her!

LIVINGSTON, SC ・ 12 DAYS AGO