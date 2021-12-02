Spread the Love

The spoon, a sturdy one, was the kind she’d use to stir batter for a yellow cake, swirl yeast in a mixing bowl or dish up turkey dressing into a covered dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Stainless USA was imprinted on the back of the handle. It was probably purchased at the Ben Franklin Five and Dime where Grandpa bought most of her kitchen utensils. Grandma didn’t care for shopping for such things, and Grandpa had a knack for finding various kitchenware – Pyrex baking dishes, small glass custard cups, a special pan for poaching eggs – so a couple spoons, being practical, were added to an assortment of items in the top drawer of her Hoosier kitchen cabinet.
