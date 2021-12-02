Spread the Love

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

50 Best Hanukkah Gifts For The Ones You Love A Latke

With the changing of seasons comes a well-loved Jewish celebration—Hanukkah! And unlike Christmas, Hanukkah begins on a different date each year (this year Hanukkah begins Monday, November 29th) and lasts eight nights. With the first night just around the corner, you’ll want to get your shopping done ASAP. To help, we’ve scouted out the best Hanukkah gifts for men, women and kids.
MUSIC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Grief can make holiday cheer difficult

Grief is a normal response to a loss, and one of the greatest losses that can occur is the death of someone that you love. Holidays seem to magnify the loss even more and can make it difficult to have holiday cheer. Holidays are a peak time for grief as you tend to be flooded with memories and feelings. People move through grief at different speeds and express themselves in different ways, but it is important that you do grieve so you can start to heal in healthy ways.
SOCIETY
Vacaville Reporter

Vacaville equestrian parade spreads love, joy

Smiles and cheers abounded throughout Vacaville’s Stonegate neighborhood Saturday as the clip-clopping of hooves revealed horses, their riders and other escorts clad in Christmas finery. ‘Twas the 20th Annual Friends and Family Horse Parade and Food Drive, sponsored by the Sacramento Valley Equestrian Trail Patrol’s Solano Branch. “It brings my...
VACAVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Tips for coping with grief this holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching and given the loss, turmoil, and uncertainty that we have recently experienced I wanted to share this article by Extension Educator Karla Belzer. While the holiday season brings about joy and celebration, it can also be a time of great sadness and pain as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nwestiowa.com

Tree of Love

Lakes Regional Healthcare Auxiliary hosts holiday fundraiser. The Lakes Regional Healthcare Auxiliary and the Voluntary Action Center are doing their part to share love this holiday season. It’s a time for joy, love and memories. For more than three decades, the fundraiser has spread love and the spirit of the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
glenarborsun.com

A spoonful of love

The spoon, a sturdy one, was the kind she’d use to stir batter for a yellow cake, swirl yeast in a mixing bowl or dish up turkey dressing into a covered dish for Thanksgiving dinner. Stainless USA was imprinted on the back of the handle. It was probably purchased at the Ben Franklin Five and Dime where Grandpa bought most of her kitchen utensils. Grandma didn’t care for shopping for such things, and Grandpa had a knack for finding various kitchenware – Pyrex baking dishes, small glass custard cups, a special pan for poaching eggs – so a couple spoons, being practical, were added to an assortment of items in the top drawer of her Hoosier kitchen cabinet.
FOOD & DRINKS
city-countyobserver.com

What Does Thanksgiving Mean To You?

Planning a big dinner… spending time with dear family and friends… sharing blessings… GIVING THANKS. But Thanksgiving means HUNGER for hundreds of our Tri-State area’s less fortunate. You have the power to make sure each of them is fed and surrounded by friendly faces this Thanksgiving!. We’re working extra hard...
FESTIVAL
The Post and Courier

Livingston: Love What You Love!

I have often heard people say, “Love is a strange thing” I guess they say that because people have a weird way of expressing their love. I still can’t figure out why my mom tore my behind up for misbehaving and then said it was done because she loved me, Lol. It was however, that kind of love that helped to mold me into the person that I am today. I will say however, that if a man love his wife he shouldn’t ever think about hitting her!
LIVINGSTON, SC
berkshirefinearts.com

To Fall in Love

Can a study that scientists claim makes people fall in love actually help save a marriage splintered by tragedy?. That is the question at the center of To Fall in Love which, at times, can seem contrived. However, the piece is a quietly affecting, relatable, humorous, and multi award-winning drama by California-based playwright Jennifer Lane.
ENTERTAINMENT
pncguam.com

DPHSS: ‘Spread the love, not the virus as you celebrate Thanksgiving’

How to ensure your Thanksgiving celebration doesn’t turn into a super spreader event; limiting exposure, testing, staying home when sick, and ventilation are keys. With no readily available vaccines, Thanksgiving 2020 was very different for most families. This year, expectations are much higher. With Guam’s high vaccination rate and decreasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fishercountychronicle.com

December Love

Every year about this time, I candidly discuss my complicated feelings about the Christmas season. To be clear, as always, I LOVE Christmas and the power of the true message of Christmas. My struggle comes from all of the things that sometimes surround and overwhelm the reason for the season. Christmas can be extremely difficult for many people. In a season that places importance on family…
FESTIVAL
islipbulletin.net

Stitched with love

While most high school seniors are busy enough with classes and extracurriculars, East Islip student Emily Blair decided to add on to that list by creating her own small business that gives back. Last October, Blair began making crochet blankets for fun with a friend after seeing tutorials on the...
EAST ISLIP, NY
palmspringslife.com

Serving Love

Brian Harke and Matthew Winks launched Racquet Club Spirits with a bourbon whiskey and vodka. They hope to add gin and tequila in the future. A marketing director and commercial producer together for more than 30 years, Movie Colony couple Brian Harke and Matthew Winks have spun their passion for cocktails into a new line of Palm Springs-inspired spirits, Racquet Club Spirits.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Celebrating seniors: Raleigh woman leads gift drive to spread holiday love

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Home Instead Senior Care's gift drive is underway to help seniors feel the holiday spirit. The annual event collects gifts across the state for seniors around the winter holidays. People can pick up a gift tag from a Christmas tree and fulfill a senior's wish list​....
RALEIGH, NC
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey's goal this Christmas is to spread 'love'

Mariah Carey wants to spread "love" this Christmas. The 52-year-old singer released a new Christmas song titled 'Fall in Love at Christmas' last month, and has said her mission with putting the song into the world was to help "give love away" to people around the world during the festive season.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Love 4 Local Holiday Craft Fair!

❤ by locals for locals | December 4th, 2021 | 10am - 2pm ❤. Memorable days almost always include food, music, friends & fun! So join us at Mulligan's L4L (Love For Local) Open House & enjoy local craft vendors! Come on by 12/04/21 and let us show you around!
LIFESTYLE
scotscoop.com

Holiday season brings cheer among students

December is jam-packed with holidays, when the spirit of giving, quality times, and comfort foods fill the air. The winter season is filled with joy for the upcoming celebrations. Many people look forward to seeing their family, eating delicious food, and feeling the excitement. “[The holiday season] makes me really...
FESTIVAL

