U.S. restricts dealings in Belarusian sovereign debt, increases sanctions

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday imposed restrictions on dealings in new issuances of Belarusian sovereign debt and expanded sanctions on the country, targeting 20 individuals and 12 entities, as Washington increases pressure on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The...

