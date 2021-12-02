ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Cop Charged With Murder Of Casey Goodson, Jr.

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

After 363 days, a former Ohio police officer is now facing murder charges in the shooting death of Casey Goodson, Jr .

On Thursday (December 2), former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Meade was indicted on two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

Meade shot 23-year-old Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times on December 4, 2020 as he opened the door of his grandmother's house.

Body camera footage of the fatal police encounter does not exist as Meade, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, was working on a case with the US Marshall fugitive task force, and wasn't required to wear a body camera.

Meade was reported to have been working nearby on task force investigation at the time –– which Goodson was not a part of or involved in.

Officials initially said that Goodson had waved a gun at Meade but later retracted the statement because it was based on "insufficient information." Goodson's family says the 23-year-old had a sandwich in his hand , not a gun. Additionally, they said that even if he had a gun at the time, he was licensed to carry one.

The incident remains under investigation by the Department of Justice Division of Civil Rights and US Attorney's office.

Goodson's killing came just weeks before police in Columbus Ohio killed 47-year-old Andre Hill as he walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. That officer, Adam Coy , has pleaded not guilty and is due to stand trial next year.

Protests were fueled by the continued police-involved killings, which continued months later when 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was gunned down by a Columbus cop, prompting advocates to get the DOJ involved in investigating Ohio's police departments and practices.

According to reports, Meade is due in court as early as Friday (December 3).

Photo: Getty Images

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network.

Comments / 3

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

