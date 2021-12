An invitation to the College Football Playoff following a second consecutive AAC Championship victory means that it is time to welcome the Goat Brady Collins back to the Danco Transmission & Auto Care Bearcat Bounce Podcast. Brady takes a deep dive into everything that is going on in the football program as they break through the crust of the elite. Brent Young, Aaron Smith and Chad Brendel then discuss the basketball team following a two win week and Wes Miller's first Crosstown Shootout on the horizon before diving head first into the 513shirts.com BBP Mailbag. All of these and more this week on the BBP presented by BearcatJournal.com.

SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO