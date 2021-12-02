Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 12 of the 2021 season

Elijah Moore leads off this article for the second time in three weeks. He exploded for 29.6 fantasy points in Week 11, picking up eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He is a Top-5 WR heading into Monday Night Football, just two weeks after finishing as the top scoring receiver. Moore has now seen at least six targets in five straight games, scoring double-digit fantasy points in each of those. That includes twice breaking 27 fantasy points. Moore is an explosive option for the Jets, who do not have many explosive options. The best part is he appears to be QB proof, as he has caught passes from Zach Wilson, Mike White, Josh Johnson and ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ in that span. Moore has proven to have a safe floor with a very high ceiling. He may have already been added, but he remains available in over half of NFL.com leagues. That needs to change. Moore is looking like a solid weekly WR3 at worst and he possesses upside to be a potential winner.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO