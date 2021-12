The pandemic prompted plenty of Americans to reassess their quality of life, and one of them was Edmund “Ned” Muskie, the youngest child of former Maine governor, four-term U.S. Senator and U.S. Secretary of State Edmund Muskie (below). After a 35-year career in banking and wealth management that included posts in London and DC and visits to 74 countries, Muskie relocated earlier this year to Maine, where he spent childhood summers and made some of his most cherished memories: swimming in the ocean at Kennebunk Beach, fly-fishing on Mooselookmeguntic, learning to become a scratch golfer, and tagging along with his dad to visit constituents from Kittery to Lubec.

