Coming off of last night’s win over Ottawa, the Kings returned to practice earlier today at Toyota Sports Performance Center. Up front, the Kings had all 13 of their forwards on the ice, though the status of Brendan Lemieux moving forward will likely dictate if any additional changes are necessary. Following *that* situation, Lemieux will be offered an in-person hearing, via Zoom, with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. From there, we’ll await a decision from the league on any potential supplemental discipline from last night’s game, possibly before the Kings return to action on Tuesday against Anaheim.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO