Computers

Nvidia makes the 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 unofficially official

By Michael Crider
PCWorld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow hard is it to get a new graphics card right now? Hard enough that Nvidia is sending its product line almost literally backward. After weeks of rumors, a new version of the GeForce RTX 2060 — which was first released in January of 2019 — appeared on the official Nvidia...

www.pcworld.com

