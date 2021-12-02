ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Canine Calendar is here and it's the perfect holiday gift

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there are two things Washingtonians sure do love, it's NHL hockey and puppies. Well, the Washington Capitals have combined the two to make one of the best promotional items this side of the Mississippi: the team's annual Canine Calendar!. The Canine...

www.nbcsports.com

NBC Sports

Ovechkin shows age when answering if he knew Daniil Tarasov

In his 17th NHL season, Alex Ovechkin is at the stage of his career where he's starting to play against the sons of his former rivals. Such was the case on Saturday night for Washington's 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets and goaltender Daniil Tarasov. When asked how much Ovechkin knew of the opposing goalie coming into the matchup, Ovechkin made teammate T.J. Oshie chuckle in the postgame press conference when he showed his age.
NBC Sports

Caps snap 2-game skid with win over Columbus

Alex Ovechkin scored goal No. 750 and the Capitals held on for a 3-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday to snap a two-game skid. Here are some observations from the game. Attacking the rookie. With Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve and the Blue Jackets playing again on...
NBC Sports

American Olivia Giaccio ends Perrine Laffont’s moguls win streak

Olympic champion Perrine Laffont‘s moguls win streak dating to 2019 was snapped in unlikely fashion. Laffont didn’t even make the podium in the World Cup season opener in Ruka, Finland. Instead, American Olivia Giaccio earned her first World Cup victory, scoring 78.51 points in the super final, while the Frenchwoman ended up fourth.
The Guardian

Christmas sporting gifts guide: from portable chairs to vodka and gin

Always distinctive, it’s hard to go wrong with some of the new offerings from PhilosophyFootball.com. Manchester United fans will balk but Liverpool supporters will love the limited edition shirt celebrating their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in October. There’s a glorious bicycle wheel-shaped tribute to Mark Cavendish equalling Eddie Merckx’s 34 Tour de France stage wins and Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory is also celebrated.
purewow.com

9 Irish Dog Breeds That You’d Be Lucky as a Four-Leaf Clover to Have

Irish dog breeds have big personalities and bigger hearts. Pups from the Emerald Isle are not meant to sit, stay and sleep. Every Irish dog breed on our list enjoys having things to do and places to be. Their stories go as far back as the Táin Bó Cuailnge, also known as The Cattle Raid of Cooley, a piece of Irish literature some believe was written as early as the 8th century. In these ancient tales, dogs followed their fellow Irishmen into battle and helped during hunts. From there, they went on to become today’s diligent farm dogs, excellent hunters, swift athletes and faithful guardians. After spending centuries weathering wet, rugged terrain, Irish dog breeds are game for anything that comes their way.
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
NBC Sports

Trevor van Riemsdyk unavailable due to NHL COVID-19 protocol

Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk is unavailable for Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to COVID-19 protocol, the team announced. He is now the second Capitals player in league protocol, joining Nic Dowd who was declared out on Friday. This will likely mean either Dennis Cholowski gets back...
NBC Sports

Sharks must add scoring in order to take next step

NEW YORK – If the San Jose Sharks want to take the next step, they’ll need to add some scoring. They were shut out 1-0 by the New York Rangers on Friday, the third time that they’ve been shut out this season. They’re tied for the NHL lead in this ignominious category, along with the Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings, New York Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and Winnipeg Jets.
starsandsticks.com

The perfect holiday gifts for the Washington Capitals fan

The holidays are here! And with shipping rates and times escalating, you need to start shopping for the Washington Capitals fans in your life. If you’re like me, the sleigh bells are about to start ringing. As soon as that Thanksgiving dinner is finished, we transition to Christmastime. Or maybe...
WUSA9

Caps release 2022 Capitals Canine Calendar and it's adorbs!

WASHINGTON — There are a lot of cute things in the world and one of them is the annual Washington Capitals Canine Calendar!. The calendar is now available for purchase with all proceeds going to the WolfTrap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation. As usual, all Caps...
