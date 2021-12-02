ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ready. Aim. Digitize.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeretta Holding, the oldest firearms manufacturing company in the world, is going digital. Founded in 1526 by Maestro Bartolomeo Beretta, the eponymous firearms maker is one of the oldest manufacturing firms in existence. At the ripe young age of 495 years old, the oldest gun manufacturer in the world is still...

aithority.com

QPR Delivers Enterprise Architecture And Data Management Modeling Service Solutions As Saas To Istekki LIC

Istekki LLC, a Finnish service integrator for health and social services organizations and municipalities, has chosen QPR as their service provider for the management, modeling, and planning of enterprise architecture and information management. The agreement period is four years and Istekki has estimated the total value of the agreement for the said period to be approximately EUR 1.6 million. The customer has an additional option to extend the agreement for up to four years. Under the upcoming agreement, the customer has no minimum purchase commitment. This procurement decision is final at the end of the 14-day appeal period mandated by the Act on Public Procurement.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Digital-Only Neobanks Ready For Market, But Profits Slow To Come

Investors favoring financial technology companies will soon have a new sector of stocks to examine amid sky-high valuations. Neobanks, or digital-only banks, are emerging and like many new fintech companies, they often sport stellar revenue growth but find profits slow to materialize. Among these new players, Brazil-based Nubank is expected...
BUSINESS
batonrougenews.net

The Digital Crossover

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/Mediawire): The pandemic has put financial services companies to test across the world forcing them to change fast. While technology transformation in banking started long back in 1991, it was more about digitising processes and not really about designing new products. That change is happening now and Covid is quickening the process.
BUSINESS
InformationWeek

Overcoming Roadblocks to Digital Transformation

Like a driver dropping a lead brick on the gas pedal, the pandemic accelerated every industry’s need to automate and digitize its processes. A combination of supply chain disruptions, an increasingly disparate workforce, and the pressure to integrate emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning are pushing companies to ramp up digital transformation efforts to maintain competitiveness.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

re:Invent recap: Amazon showcases cloud computing innovation

Amazon held its 10th re:Invent conference this week. The annual event, held this year in Las Vegas as well as online, reveals new technologies designed to support its Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm, one of the leading platforms for cloud computing. The tech giant’s first AWS re:Invent in 2012 was...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

VMware-AWS partnership helps orgs follow the smartest path to cloud

Application modernization is heading the agenda around boardroom tables across the globe. The stakes are high, with successful digitization drawing a clear line between market winners and losers. But the path to cloud is seldom clear. And playing it safe, many companies have chosen to leave the most important, mission-critical applications to last.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Wunderman Thompson Commerce Launches Global Sustainable Commerce Practice

Vaayu’s automated carbon footprint calculation platform to power end-to-end measurement as part of strategic partnership. Wunderman Thompson Commerce, the leading global eCommerce consultancy, has partnered with clean technology company, Vaayu, to create a global Sustainable Commerce Practice. According to Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s Sustainability, Ethics and the Modern Shopper report, 60%...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

How Advancements in Machine Vision Propel Factory Revolution

Factories are being transformed from the ground up as the Fourth Industrial Revolution gains momentum. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is ramping up. But what is it exactly? What technological advancements enable this new wave of transition to more advanced production means and processes? And what is the role of machine vision in this huge gear train? Let’s take a quick spin through the history of manufacturing to understand the context of transformation that currently occurs within factories, marked by a number of milestones introducing new means to mechanize production and push it to the next level.
ENGINEERING
information-age.com

Why digital transformation success depends on good governance

MarKeith Allen, senior vice-president and general manager for mission driven organisations at Diligent, discusses the importance of good governance in digital transformation success. The COVID-19 crisis forced businesses everywhere to fast track their digital transformation efforts. Faced with the stark choice of becoming a digital-first business, or having no business...
ECONOMY
theiet.org

The digital advantage

Realising the benefits of interoperability for health and social care in England. This report sets out our position on the digital transformation of the National Health Service (NHS) and social care across England. While the NHS has faced and met the greatest challenge of its 73-year history in the Covid-19 pandemic, preparatory work has continued towards the long-term goal of ensuring widespread interoperability across the sector.
WORLD
biometricupdate.com

The complexities of a digital identity network

Although we don’t give it much thought, every interaction we participate in online is underpinned by the concept of trust and safety. Establishing trust and safety ensures that legitimate individuals can interact safely online while concurrently blocking nefarious actors from perpetrating harmful activities. This is critical for every organization with a stake in onboarding and serving users.
INTERNET
pymnts

Consumers Ready To Look Past Passwords To Keep Digital Bank Accounts Secure

Convenience and trust are the principal catalysts of consumer behavior and brand choice in banking. Many consumers are “cross-device” users who leverage. numerous devices to access financial services accounts according to their in-the-moment needs. These consumers have high expectations for their digital experiences, and their elevated standards extend to how financial services providers protect their data and manage their transactions.
CREDITS & LOANS
TrendHunter.com

Customer-Powered eCommerce Solutions

The 'Cevoid' platform is an intuitive solution for brands seeking to grow their user-generated content (UGC) marketing strategy without having to spend ample money on campaigns or search endlessly for the perfect content. The solution works by encouraging customers to tag the brand and utilize hashtags that will refer their content directly to the company. This will then enable brands to collect content directly from their customers or whitelisted influencers, while also helping with rights management to ensure that content is sourced and cited correctly.
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Sterilization Trays Market Insights, Strategic Frameworks and Tools(2022-2031)| Medline, Placon, Terumo

Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Sterilization Trays Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
MARKETS

