Founder of conservative Christian Daystar Television Network dies after contracting COVID

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Lamb, CEO and founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network who was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccines, has died at age 64 after contracting the virus.

Daystar confirmed his death Tuesday.

Lamb’s relatives have spoken over the past month about his battle with the virus. His wife, Joni, said he had diabetes and was hospitalized after his oxygen levels dropped.

New Biden COVID plan would make at-home COVID tests free

Lamb and Daystar, which is based in Bedford, Texas, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, have promoted views opposing COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions to stop the spread of the disease.

The network’s programs have featured vaccine skeptics and health care professionals who promote alternative COVID-19 treatments.

Adolescent females face multiple barriers to drug treatment in Texas

After a year and a half of drug addiction without treatment, Anisa Madero spent her 17th birthday in a rehabilitation facility. birthday without cake, presents and miles from her high school friends, may not be the ideal celebration for most. However, Madero was grateful to spend any time in residential treatment — even her birthday.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

