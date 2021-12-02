ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Reality Hack

By Guest Author
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI eased myself through the hatch into the water. My satpack increased suit pressure slightly to compensate for the press of seawater a thousand feet below the surface and turned up the heat to counter the 27° temperature. I dropped down ten feet to make room for my team. I observed...

Bone Daddy

DF-26B ballistic missiles split the sky with their hypersonic screams. Guam Killers rained down and Andersen Air Force Base burned. Greasy, black smoke, illuminated by bright flashes of primary detonations, billowed violently into the sky. War was loud, very loud, thought Lieutenant Andrew Cohen as he strapped into the right seat of Bone Daddy, a B-1B Sea Control Bomber. He was first to the aircraft and had hit the alert button at the base of nose gear to start the engines before climbing up to the cockpit.
Flight Global.com

F-35B stealth fighter drops StormBreaker glide bomb for first time

A US Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter has dropped a Raytheon StormBreaker precision glide bomb for the first time. After the Lockheed Martin F-35B released the weapon, a nearby Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet monitored the bomb using a “common network” and the munition successfully impacted its target, Raytheon says on 29 November.
americanmilitarynews.com

China, Russia attacking US satellites ‘every single day,’ Space Force general says

China and Russia are targeting U.S. satellites with electronic attacks “every single day,” U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson told the Washington Post last week. In an interview with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum, Thompson said, “The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time.”
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-105 Vice Wing Commander that was court-martialed for having protected one of its pilots that erroneously strafed a Russian ship while attacking NVA AAA

As 388th TFW Vice Commander Col Jack Broughton put it, ‘I had been shot down by our own people’. To avoid the possible entrance of Chinese or Soviet forces into the Vietnam War, Washington tightly controlled these bombing operations. Limitations imposed included no bombing in the “sanctuaries” around Hanoi (the capital of North Vietnam), Haiphong (North Vietnam’s main port), and a buffer zone along the Chinese border. Moreover, many types of targets remained off limits early in the campaign, including enemy airfields, surface-to-air missile (SAM) sites and petroleum facilities.
thedrive

A Flock Of U.S. Military Business Jets Has Descended On Southern California

It's a vivid reminder that the Pentagon's brass flies in style. While the Pentagon's vast stable of tactical aircraft, bombers, cargo planes, helicopters, and tankers get most of the attention, another fleet exists that has the primary mission of ferrying around the brass. These aircraft, from C-40 variants of the 737 to C-37 variants of the Gulfstream 5 family, as well as smaller jets and turboprops, operate all around the world on any given day, but on a few occasions, they migrate en masse to a common destination, like a flock of guilded birds. That was certainly the case today as plane trackers spotted one military bizjet after another descending into Southern California.
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
ScienceAlert

We May Finally Understand Why These Gargantuan Mollusks Got So Huge

During the late Cretaceous, around 80 million years ago, monsters roamed the Earth. Not just the tyrannosaurs and titanosaurs. Even smaller animals could be super-sized. It was during this time that the size of a type of marine mollusk peaked, with the largest species of ammonite reaching sizes up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) across. No other ammonite ever reached such a prodigious size – and, as with all outliers, scientists have been keen to understand exactly why. Now, after studying the fossilized remains of 154 ammonites across a range of sizes, an international team led by paleontologist Christina Ifrim of Heidelberg University...
The Independent

Satellite image shows how vital ocean current is affected by climate crisis

A satellite image shows a major ocean current that is speeding up due to climate change.The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which sweeps around the abyss off Antarctica, is the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet.Researchers used satellite measurements of sea-surface height and data collected by the global network of ocean floats called Argo to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity that had been hidden to scientists until now.The researchers found that prevailing westerly winds have sped up as the climate warms. Models show that the wind speedup does not change the ocean currents much. Rather,...
