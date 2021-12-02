Green, clean, and on the scene

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotivate LLC brings new dimensions to the micro mobility market. Bike share pioneer Motivate LLC is known for making bold business decisions in the emerging micro mobility market. This Brooklyn-born business seeks to make cities more accessible, sustainable, and healthy, using a data-driven model to optimize operations and logistics in a...

thebossmagazine.com

CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? When should St. Louis be seeing some

ST. LOUIS – It’s been 227 days since the last measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area. That’s according to the National Weather Service. The last measurable snowfall was April 20 of last year with .8 inches of snow. There were traces of snow on November 12 of this year, however, it was not measurable. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports on the Fastest Ways to Defog Car Windows

Having foggy windows on a car while trying to navigate the snowy roads is a major issue. When it comes to car safety, Consumer Reports has some tips on how to defog your car windows quickly and safely. How can I make my windshield defog faster? Consumer Reports has some...
CARS
AFP

Texas bears brunt of US plastic pollution

Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay. In particular she is battling white pellets, called nurdles, that factories near the coast release by the millions.
TEXAS STATE
CBS San Francisco

King Tide Flooding on SF Waterfront Foreshadows Future Climate Change Norm

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The king tide returned to the Bay Area, peaking on Saturday morning. “Well, you think you’re looking at something you see every day and, suddenly, your feet get wet and it’s not what you see every day — so you back up,” San Francisco resident Joy Durighello said. “It’s an interesting phenomenon for sure.” She and a group of people took in the yearly phenomenon at an educational seminar hosted by the Exploratorium at a location between Pier 3 and Pier 5 on the San Francisco waterfront. So, what is the king tide? “It’s when we have a new moon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cruiseindustrynews.com

Valenciaport to Install Green Hydrogen Supply Station

The port of Valencia will become the first port in Europe to use modern hydrogen technologies to reduce emissions and protect the environment from its terminal machinery operations, the port said, in a press release. "Valenciaport is working on the European H2PORTS project to apply the use of hydrogen in...
ENVIRONMENT

