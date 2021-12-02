ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can book the Home Alone house in Winnetka on Airbnb

By Jim Dallke
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to get in the holiday spirit? How about spending a night in the Home Alone house, where you can relive the iconic '90s...

Collider

The Real 'Home Alone' House Is Now Available on Airbnb, And You Better Bring Change You Filthy Animal

It's December 1, so we think it's absolutely fine by now to say: Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals! And of course, cometh the season, cometh the seasonal movies: we all have our favorites, but near the top has to be the original Home Alone, the bonafide classic that made a twinkly Christmas star outta Macaulay Culkin. And if, as a kid, you ever held lofty ambitions of taking over the lavish McCallister residence for a night of junk food-fuelled debauchery, now's your chance, apropos of a special offer at AirBnB.
PETS
mxdwn.com

‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Rent By Kevin McCallister’s Brother

A recent Airbnb listing allows fans to experience a one-night-only stay at the original house from Home Alone. The house has been listed by Kevin McCallister’s brother, and is one of the most recent promotions that Airbnb has been putting out lately, allowing real-life filming spots from movies to be rented for fans.
MOVIES
foxsanantonio.com

Home Alone house for rent, a $25 one-night stay

Home alone fans have a shot at renting out this house from the movie for one night this month. Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on Dec. 7. The stay is scheduled for the 12th. Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult but the stay only...
MOVIES
insideedition.com

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

For one night only, you can stay in the Illinois home that was used for the 1990 Christmas classic “Home Alone,” thanks to Airbnb, NME reported. For $25, patrons can enter the contest starting December 7 at 2 p.m. ET, to try and spend a night in the home with up to four people. The house will only be available for one night the following week, CNN reported.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Forget the ‘Home Alone’ House, You Can Stay in the Grinch’s Cave for $20

The holiday season is in full swing, and the options for fun ways to spend this time are endless. With travel restrictions preventing travel to foreign countries and limiting access to typical tourist spots, many are looking for domestic festivities. According to a recent report from AirBNB, leisure travel is the driving force behind sales. More and more folks are booking stays for leisure over business. Additionally, more and more families are opting to vacation closer to their home bases, most staying within 300 miles of home for their fun trips.
LIFESTYLE
Benzinga

Airbnb To Offer Stay In 'Home Alone' House And Watch New Disney+ Movie

If you’ve ever wanted to stay in the house featured in the well-known 1990 movie “Home Alone,” you could be in luck. Here’s more about the chance to win a one-night stay in the iconic house. What Happened: Vacation and home rental company Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is offering the...
MOVIES
Mix 95.7FM

The Big Ragu Was Discovered Dead In His Home At Age 69

Eddie Mekka who played the "Big Ragu" on the television show "Laverne & Shirley" was found dead last weekend in his home in California. Growing up as a kid in Michigan, there were two shows that were big favorites at my house, and they were "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley."
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Home Sweet Home Alone Was A Critical Failure

After months of doubt, the Home Alone reboot was finally released on Disney Plus. This time, it centered on Max Mercer, who happens to get left behind as his family goes to Japan for the holidays. You know the formula by now, burglars try to get into Max’s house; however, “hilarious” hijinks ensue with crazy traps and cartoonish violence. Not surprisingly, fans of the original Home Alone had a right to be skeptical about the latest chapter in the long-time franchise as critics trashed the reboot. Sometimes, audiences tend to feel differently about movies; For example, Eternals currently has a critic score of 47% on rotten tomatoes; however, the audience score lies at 80%. However, audiences dismissed this latest reboot as a failure due to the 13% score on the review website.
MOVIES
ABC4

Netflix shows and movies launching on December 1st

(ABC4) – The holidays are here. The weather is getting colder (for some parts of the world) and some people just want to watch Netflix and cuddle. With so many streaming platforms having hundreds of shows to scroll through, it can be hard to keep up when it comes to adding new shows to your […]
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

La Mirada Home Decorated Like ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Could Face Fines Over Display

LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — A La Mirada home is adorned with lights with a special Christmas movie in mind, but this year they could be facing some trouble. The Christmas comedy classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” home has been recreated in La Mirada for the fourth year in a row. Jeff Norton, who is a fan of the 1989 movie, started his decorating process after purchasing an RV of the same make and model as the one driven in the film by Cousin Eddie. This year, Norton added a second story, which city officials said was installed without a permit, which could rake up a fine of $100-$200 per week. Norton says he has no plans of removing the display and that he doesn’t believe it poses a danger. Visitors who stop by to admire the handiwork have even volunteered to pay the fines, but Norton insists he’ll take care of it.
LA MIRADA, CA
Only In Southern California

McKenna’s Tea Cottage Is A Dreamy English-Style Tea Room In Southern California

Is there a more charming way to spend an afternoon with friends than sipping tea in a tea cottage? We don’t think so! McKenna’s Tea Cottage is a real, English-style tea room where you can choose from a variety of exquisite English teas and tea snacks. You’ll feel like you’ve fallen into a storybook when you visit this enchanting spot in the coastal town of Seal Beach, California. Escape reality and live out your own fairytale with a visit to this lovely little tea room!
SEAL BEACH, CA
Apartment Therapy

Split-Level Homes Are Perfect, and I Will Die On This Hill

Let me set a hyper-specific scene for you: It’s summer 1999. A hot Midwestern sun is shining down on a pack of 8- and 9-year-old girls hopped up on Capri Suns and homemade Rice Krispies treats. Through a boombox, my hometown radio station introduces Shania Twain’s new hit, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Clad in a Limited Too one-piece, I plug my nose and fling myself into the turquoise embrace of an above-ground pool. Reader, if I could bottle up this day and feast upon it forever, I’d never die.
HOME & GARDEN
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES

