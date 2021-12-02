ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MS

Silver Alert canceled for Archie Lee Flowers of Montgomery County

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

UPDATE:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Silver Alert issued for Archie Lee Flowers has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 80-year-old Archie Lee Flowers of Winona.

He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, December 1, at about 2:30 pm in the 2200 block of Highway 82 in Leflore County, wearing a gray sweater, green corduroy pants, and a dark-colored hat.

Flowers is believed to be in a 2007 blue Nissan Versa bearing MS tag MTA9948 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Flowers suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Archie Lee Flowers, contact Winona Police Department at (662) 283-1140.

