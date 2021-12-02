ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Watch now: $94 million being spent on Illinois airports

KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago

MOLINE — State officials have announced $94 million in capital funding for Illinois airports. The funding is through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. A total of $33.2 billion is being spent over six...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Illinois Tollway's $20 million toll-collecting machines are now collecting dust

In roughly four years, a fleet of over 100 automatic payment machines along the Illinois tollway has sunk from essential tools to expensive white elephants. The machines' short but eventful lifetimes span two different tollway administrations under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Their price tag is more than $20 million, split between purchase and maintenance costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
theunionstar.com

$6.5 million slated for Lynchburg airport

The Lynchburg Regional airport is slated to receive several million dollars as a result of the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure deal. On November 24, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that airports in Virginia are expected to receive $399,740,660 in federal funds over the next five years. $6,497,230 of that total is expected to be allocated for the Lynchburg airport. The Danville Regional airport and Brookneal/Campbell County airport are expected to receive $1,480,000 and $550,000, respectively.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Newsbug.info

Watch now: U.S. airports crowded as holiday travel rebounds

Millions of Americans are loading up their cars or piling onto planes, determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or even exceed pre-pandemic levels.SEE MORE: Wintry Weather Threatens Thanksgiving TravelAuto club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, an increase of nearly 4 million over last year despite sharply higher gasoline prices. Many feel emboldened by the fact that nearly 200 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.But it also means brushing aside concerns about a resurgent virus at a time when the U.S. is now averaging nearly 100,000 new infections a day.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Republican

Pinckneyville-Du Quoin Airport gets Rebuild Illinois grant Part of $94 million going to 96 airports in state

The Pinckneyville-Du Quoin Airport on Route 127-13 has been granted $100,000 out of the Rebuild Illinois capital infrastructure plan, to buy snow removal equipment. The grant is part of $94 million going to 96 airports across Illinois in the coming months for projects ranging from new runways and road relocations to the purchase of mowers and snow removal equipment.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Regional Airport#State
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois Regional Airport receives Rebuild Illinois grant

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Over $3 million in funding from Rebuild Illinois is going to the Central Illinois Regional Airport. The $3,342,600 will provide 90% of the funding to rehabilitate the airport’s main entrance and circular road system. The Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority is funding the remaining 10% of the project -- an estimated $3,714,000, according to a release.
ILLINOIS STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Watch now: Gauging the winners in new Illinois redistricting map

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the congressional redistricting map into law last week, cementing a Democratic gerrymander that the party hopes will give them a 14-3 advantage over Republicans in the state delegation. But not so fast, says national experts who rate House races. The Cook Political Report, a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pantagraph

Watch now: 'Cooler than normal' Thanksgiving headed for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Thanksgiving week is shaping up to be a relatively cool and dry environment for Central Illinoisans and travelers throughout the state. Lee Enterprises Meteorologist Matt Holiner said most travelers in Illinois will not be significantly affected by weather, but Wednesday — typically the most traveled day — shows the greatest chance for rain.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Renters are still protected from eviction in these states and cities

The national eviction ban has lapsed, but New York, New Jersey and New Mexico have their own moratoriums. Many cities continue to curb the proceedings as well. As a result, around half of renters in the U.S. still have some protections available. As the struggles for renters continue, at least...
HOUSE RENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
mybasin.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy