ACC Panic Room: Pack and Heels make most of ACC/B1G Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Erick Hallett II saw the receiver running to his side and knew the ball was coming his way. He cut in front to snag a jumping interception and began sprinting for the end zone with the ball clutched in his right hand — then extended the ball as he crossed the goal line for the touchdown that transformed No. 17 Pittsburgh's lead into a rout.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO