Supply chain service provider McLane Company, Inc. has named Chris Smith as president of its $33 billion grocery unit. During a crucial period in the nation's grocery supply chain, Smith will work to deliver solutions to more than 70,000 retail locations. He brings an extensive background to his new role as head of McLane Grocery, joining the company from his most recent position as a SVP and chief supply chain officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. He also oversaw supply chain operations at C&S Wholesale as an EVP and chief supply chain officer, and was a senior leader in distribution and logistics at Texas healthcare company McKesson Corporation. An economics graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Smith is also a board member at Phillips Pet Food & Supplies.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO