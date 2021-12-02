ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

New contest encourages 4-H’ers to get creative with country ham

mytrimblenews.com
 3 days ago

The 4-H country ham project is one of the most highly anticipated...

www.mytrimblenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
myrgv.com

Mental Health Creative Arts Contest seeking entries

To raise awareness of mental health issues, the annual Texas Mental Health Creative Arts Contest is announcing its call for submissions from Dec. 1 until March 15, 2022. The contest is hosted by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission along with the Texas System of Care and the Texas Institute for Excellence in Mental Health at the University of Texas at Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
good2knowelpaso.org

​ Get creative when wrapping gifts

Living a healthier life is a goal that we all strive for but often need encouragement accomplishing. Keeping track of nutrition, exercise, inner happiness and the latest healthy living information may be a time-consuming task. Having some friendly advice at your disposal, whenever and wherever you need it, makes it easier and more fun. With just a click, good2knowelpaso.org is filled with tips, tricks, recipes and personal stories that will inspire you on your journey to wellness. We strive to offer you information and advice that you can immediately incorporate into your life. Think of us as your source for intel on living well!
RECIPES
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Ham#4 H
callnewspapers.com

2021 Home for the Holidays Contest Holiday Hams: Sweet and Spicy Baked Ham

This holiday ham is a crowd pleaser. Dijon honey salad dressing makes an easy glaze. Serves 6. 1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix honey Dijon salad dressing, orange zest and juice, dark brown sugar, garlic, cinnamon and onion powder. Place ham cut side down in a roasting pan. Brush half of the dressing mixture evenly over ham. Pour apple cider into pan; cover with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Remove foil; brush ham with half or remaining dressing mixture. Bake until golden brown, 30 minutes. Transfer ham to a serving platter; cover loosely.
RECIPES
pocketgamer.biz

Where to get ideas for future creatives

Mobile game and app development studios must be extremely productive and competitive when it comes to ad creatives. Vivid videos, static pictures and playable ads should grab users' attention the very moment they see them. The problems begin when the production team is running out of ideas and creativity: sometimes...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
ksl.com

Greenhouse Gatherings: Get creative with Christmas morning with 4 ideas

If your home feels a little crowded during the holidays, change up the location! Get creative with where you host Christmas gatherings. One woman we know and love started utilizing a backyard greenhouse as a holiday gathering spot. Megan Faulkner Brown shares why she moved the party outside. She has...
GARDENING
The Dickinson Press

Bring out your creative side with The Press' Christmas Storybook contest

For the past 34 years, The Dickinson Press has hosted a writing contest for young and old authors across southwest North Dakota and highlight the very best works into a Christmas Storybook publication. With Christmas once more on the cusp, it’s that time of year to put storytelling skills to the test.
DICKINSON, ND
aithority.com

Giving Tuesday: DoinGud Launches First Charitable NFT Collection with H+ Creative

DoinGud, an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact – in celebration of Giving Tuesday – launched its full platform featuring NFT artists from H+ Creative, a women led boutique creative studio that represents a tight-knit roster of top-tier, diverse international artists. The platform also welcomed the top charity in America United Way, an international network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates, as another in-network beneficiary. Following the NFT market’s record breaking $10.7 billion in sales last quarter, DoinGud hopes its platform will incentivize more projects to donate and align with charitable or social causes for more positive impact.
CHARITIES
The Daily News Online

Wyoming County 4-H’ers serve up recipes in annual contest

WARSAW — Pumpkin dinner rolls, microwave granola, and healthy apple oat muffins were just some of the many tasty treats prepared by 4-H’ers at this year’s Wyoming County 4-H Produced in NY State Food Contest. The contest was conducted Nove. 13 at the county’s Agriculture & Business Center. In an...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
AG Week

New photo book highlights humanity of Minnesota's 4-H members

For his latest project, Minneapolis-based photographer R.J. Kern turned his lens to Minnesota 4-H members and their animals — specifically those that did not win at their local fairs. The 136-page book, titled The Unchosen Ones, will be released Dec. 7 and is currently available for pre-order. Kern has been...
MINNESOTA STATE
Powell Tribune

Encouraging creativity through therapeutic art

On the cold, dark days of winter, art can brighten both your home and mindset. “Creating art is a great form of self-care. It can be relaxing, a stress reliever,” said René Huge, gallery director at the Cody Country Art League. “You can channel your feelings and emotions into your artwork whether it’s the colors you choose or the images you utilize or even the medium you select.”
POWELL, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Vintage Winter Market to help local businesses, raise funds for new 4-H roof

BEATRICE - This Saturday’s Vintage Winter Market at the Gage County Fairgrounds has one goal in mind: help everyone involved. The event will be held at the 4-H building in the fairgrounds and area small businesses will pay a fee to attend, to sell their items. Funds from the event will go to the 4-H building to help replace the roof. Christi Garman is an organizer for the event.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
mytrimblenews.com

Force bulbs indoors for holiday decor

Bring the garden inside this winter with fun activities and experiments! ‘Forcing’ paperwhite bulbs is a family-friendly activity to add a touch of nature to your home this winter. The technique nurtures a winter bloom indoors by providing bulbs with favorable growing conditions similar to spring. Log In. Already a...
GARDENING
KTAL

Biskie & Josh Decorate a Tree

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Weather Josh are trying to feel more festive, so to help get in the spirit of the holidays, they decided to decorate the tree’s that Biskie’s husband (also a Josh!) scooped up for them over the weekend! I think there’s still more work to be done…
RELATIONSHIPS
martechseries.com

Giving Tuesday: DoinGud Launches First Charitable NFT Collection with H+ Creative

DoinGud, an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact, in celebration of Giving Tuesday – launched its full platform featuring NFT artists from H+ Creative, a women led boutique creative studio that represents a tight-knit roster of top-tier, diverse international artists. The platform also welcomed the top charity in America United Way, an international network of more than 1,800 local nonprofit fundraising affiliates, as another in-network beneficiary. Following the NFT market’s record breaking $10.7 billion in sales last quarter, DoinGud hopes its platform will incentivize more projects to donate and align with charitable or social causes for more positive impact.
CHARITIES
Duluth News Tribune

New photo book highlights humanity of Minnesota's 4-H members

For his latest project, Minneapolis-based photographer R.J. Kern turned his lens to Minnesota 4-H members and their animals — specifically those that did not win at their local fairs. The 136-page book, titled The Unchosen Ones, will be released Dec. 7 and is currently available for pre-order. Kern has been...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy