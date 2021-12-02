ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK and US urge Russia to draw back from conflict in Ukraine

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39D9pO_0dCIUFu500

Britain has joined the US in urging Russia to draw back from conflict with Ukraine as the Kremlin warned the risk of armed hostilities “remains high”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met separately with their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in the margins of international talks in Stockholm.

In a blunt message, Mr Blinken warned there would be “serious consequences” if Moscow were to pursue confrontation with its neighbour.

“The best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy,” he said.

Ms Truss re-iterated Britain’s support for Ukrainian territorial integrity and urged the Russian government to “de-escalate the situation.”

The meetings took place amid heightened tensions in the region with the Ukrainian government voicing increasing concerns about a build-up of Russian troops on the border.

However in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said it was the Ukrainians’ “aggressive and increasingly intensive provocative action” which risked sparking a conflict.

“The probability of hostilities in Ukraine still remains high,” he said.

Russia and Ukraine have been at odds since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 following the ousting of the country’s pro-Moscow president.

More than 14,000 people died in fighting in eastern-Ukraine between government forces and Russian-backed separatist rebels.

Mr Blinken said the US had “deep concerns” about Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine.

“If Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences,” he said.

Following Ms Truss’s meeting with Mr Lavrov, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “The Foreign Secretary expressed concern about rising tensions across Europe, and re-stated the UK’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging the Russian government to de-escalate the situation.”

The talks took place on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the Swedish capital.

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
Axios

U.S. sounds alarm on Ukraine

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by new intelligence — detailed for Axios and other outlets — showing Russia stepping up preparations to invade Ukraine as soon as early 2022. Why it matters: Most of this was known from public sources and satellite imagery, but the administration is sending a...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Reuters

Biden and Putin to hold video call on Tuesday, will discuss Ukraine

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video call on Tuesday to deal with military tensions over Ukraine other topics. Biden wants to discuss U.S. concerns about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border, a U.S. source said on Saturday,...
POLITICS
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians tense at frontline as Russia troop build-up increases

The Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, also noted that an escalation “is a probable scenario, but not certain, and our task is to avert it.”. Ukrainian and Western officials recently spoke up about a Russian troop build-up near the border with Ukraine, saying they feared it could indicate the beginnings of an invasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Crimea#Kremlin#State#Russian#Ukrainians#Pro Moscow
Washington Post

Belarus hits back over new sanctions by U.S. and allies

Belarus on Friday condemned new economic sanctions from the United States and its allies, promising a “tough response” as the West increases pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko over his use of migrants in battles with the European Union and wider crackdowns on opposition to his regime. “Tough, asymmetric, but appropriate...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday that it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said a senior US administration official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The official said Washington was not yet planning to walk away from the indirect talks that it resumed with Tehran last week in Vienna, but hoped Iran would return "with a serious attitude."
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
News 8 WROC

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russia’s Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine as U.S. intelligence officials determined that Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022. The new intelligence finding estimates that the […]
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy