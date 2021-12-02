How to Watch, Listen, and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

THURSDAY PODIUM AVAILABILITY: Week 13 AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS. Opening statement: "Good morning. [It's] good to see everyone. Before we get into football, [special teams coach] Randy [Brown], [special teams coach] T.J. [Weist] and myself would like to just send our condolences to [former San Francisco 49ers assistant special teams coach] Stan Kwan's family. Recently, the special teams brotherhood lost a great member of the special teams. Stan coached over 500 games in this league as a special teams coach [and] special teams assistant. The places he's been, he's been in Detroit, he was in Buffalo, he was in New Orleans, and lastly, just recently 'San Fran' [San Francisco]. So, we just want to send our condolences to [his family]. He was a great man. He was a young man – 54 years old. We have a tight family, the special teams unit. So, we would just like to send our condolences to Stan and his family.

