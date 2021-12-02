ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

By BestReviews, Allen Foster
 2 days ago

If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a savings for increased value.

Right now, for instance, you can find many choice gifts for under $100. These items range from holiday necessities such as a Christmas tree or earmuffs to home essentials like a Lodge skillet or a silverware set. The curated list that follows includes everything from name-brand workout gear to a programmable smart thermostat, so you can make everyone on your shopping list happy this year.

Gifts for under $100 you can get right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8lxY_0dCITQKd00

Maxfli Putting System: $59.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $69.99)

If you want to get a little putting practice in, this 9-foot long putting system lets you do that in the comfort of your own home. The balls are automatically returned with the help of a gravity feed, and the nondirectional surface is manufactured to simulate real turf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sq22L_0dCITQKd00

Adidas Dymax Boxing Heavy Bag: $99.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $124.99)

Boxing offers high-impact cardio that burns calories. With this 70-pound bag from Adidas, you can treat your upper body, lower body and core to an intense workout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiDqi_0dCITQKd00

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Battery (2-Pack): $79 at Home Depot (was $198)

To take advantage of all Ryobi has to offer, you need the right battery. This two-pack of lithium-ion batteries is compatible with over 225 tools. The unit is designed to be impact-resistant and perform well in extreme temperatures, so you can depend on it in nearly any situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SktIW_0dCITQKd00

RIDGID Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum: $74.97 at Home Depot (was $89.97)

This wet/dry shop vac is engineered for professionals. It can handle the toughest cleaning tasks and features a large-diameter hose that helps reduce clogs. Everything from the cord to the accessories can be conveniently stored on the vacuum, so you never have to go searching for the right attachment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xae0J_0dCITQKd00

Honeywell Home Programmable Smart Thermostat: $99 at Home Depot (was $162.10)

Take advantage of all this smart thermostat has to offer, and save money on your energy bills. It can be easily integrated into a smart home and controlled via your voice (if you have a home assistant). The smart alert tells you when it’s time to change your filter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xGc1_0dCITQKd00

Zwilling 12-Piece Steak Dinner Set: $39.96 at ​​Sur La Table (was $65)

If you’ve got a steak-lover on your gift list, this 12-piece dining set is an excellent option. The set has six matching forks and steak knives. The durable stainless steel is able to slice through any type of meat, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38b9lf_0dCITQKd00

Stoic Women’s Insulated Hooded Parka: $84.98 at Backcountry (was $169.95)

It can be hard to stay warm in winter once you get wet. With this hooded parka, however, you can accomplish the impossible. It’s water-resistant, insulated and extra-long, so you can sit on cold benches without feeling the chill. The two zippered pockets can help keep your hands warm on exceptionally cold mornings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MqyCT_0dCITQKd00

La Men’s Sportiva Jolly Jacket: $97.30 at Backcountry (was $139)

When the weather isn’t quite so extreme, this Jolly jacket will be your best friend. The softshell fabric not only protects you from the wind but it’s designed to move with you so you aren’t restricted. As an added bonus, the hood can double as a pillow for long commutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Mz7H_0dCITQKd00

Eddie Bauer Home Flannel/Faux Shearling Throw: $21.59 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Nothing makes you feel safe and cozy like a warm and comfortable throw. This offering from Eddie Bauer is a multipurpose blanket made with yarn-dyed cotton flannel but can reverse to a faux shearling popcorn fleece. It’s 60 inches long and 50 inches wide and can be machine-washed and dried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pPWrn_0dCITQKd00

National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree: $94.35 at Amazon (was $187.49)

As hard as it is to believe, currently, you can get this 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree for under $100. It’s manufactured to be lifelike with full branches that provide ample room for ornaments. The tree can be fully assembled and shaped in under an hour, and it’s made with hypoallergenic materials and fire-resistant needles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTvpQ_0dCITQKd00

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $24.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

If you know someone who likes TV, they’ll love an Amazon Fire TV Stick. This slim, unobtrusive device plugs into a TV and turns it into a home entertainment center, offering 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+. This handy device allows you to stream over a million movies and TV episodes from all the most popular services. The Alexa remote enables searching and other operations via simple voice commands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EE4wH_0dCITQKd00

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet: $17.90 at Amazon (was $26.68)

A cast iron skillet isn’t just a gift, it’s an heirloom. Lodge is a leading name in the business and the company’s top-quality skillets can be used on a stove, in an oven, on a grill or over a campfire. For your convenience, Lodge skillets are pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFf1o_0dCITQKd00

Michael Kors Shaker Earmuffs: $40.60 at Macy’s (was $58)

It’s possible to be both warm and stylish. With a pair of shaker earmuffs from Michael Kors, you can do just that. These 4-inch, faux fur earmuffs can be hand washed and are one-size-fits-all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H9YQ_0dCITQKd00

Lauren Ralph Lauren Smooth Leather Zip Wallet: $59.50 at Macy’s (was $85)

Accessories make the ensemble. This zip wallet from Lauren Ralph Lauren comes in red, black or brown and features elegant gold-toned exterior hardware. It’s manufactured using soft cow leather and features four interior credit card slots along with one zip pocket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1DQp_0dCITQKd00

MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Ornament Gloves: $68.60 at Macy’s (was $98)

A staple in every winter wardrobe is leather gloves. This offering from Michael Kors has a polyester lining and an elegant silver- or gold-tone logo, depending on your preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CS0sy_0dCITQKd00

Goody Box Holiday Goody Box for Dogs: $24.99 at Chewy (was $42.76)

Last but not least is a holiday goody box for your finest four-footed friend. The assortment includes six products that have been bundled together to offer substantial savings on items for medium to large dogs. These items include a bandana, treats, a blanket, toys and more.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

