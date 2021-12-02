ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Debt collectors can now contact you on social media, text you

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Kalich, Adrienne Bankert
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJqR7_0dCITD6Q00

( NewsNation Now ) — Debt collectors can now slide into your DMs as a way to get your attention about missed payments.

New rules implemented by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday now allow collection agencies to email, text and direct message people on social media to track you down about outstanding debts.

Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage

However, there are limits. Debt collectors don’t need your permission to reach out but they must identify themselves and give you a way to opt out of being contacted online. The messages also must be private. For example, debt collectors can message you on Facebook but cannot post on your public page or any other place it can be seen by your contacts.

The rules clarify that before a collector reports a debt to a credit rating agency, they must attempt to speak with the borrower in person or wait at least 14 days after sending a letter or virtual communication, including social media contacting, before reporting.

‘Buy now, pay later’ surges with holiday shopping

The CFPB said the change “clarifies how debt collectors can communicate with you, including what information they’re required to provide at the outset of collection about the debt, your rights in debt collection and how you can exercise those rights.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collectors#Debt Collection#Consumer Debt#Debts#Newsnation#Cfpb#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
techstartups.com

How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Sports
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy