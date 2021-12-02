Tuscan Chicken Pasta

2 Garlic Cloves, Minced

1/2 Chopped Yellow Onion

1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Tsp of Flour

Freshly Chopped Tomato (Remove Seeds): Optional: Sundried Tomatoes

4 cups of Fresh Spinach (Stems Removed)

1 & 1/2 Cup of Half & Half

1 Tsp Italian Seasoning

1 Cup of Chicken Stock

2 Cups of Parmesan Cheese

8 Oz. of Bowtie Noodles

1 Large Chicken Breast Fried and then Chopped into Bites

Mix vegetables in a pan with olive oil and let simmer until vegetables are soft. Add in flour to slightly thicken the oil. Add in half & half and stir evenly. After coming to a simmer, add in tomatoes. After tomatoes begin to cook, add in chicken breast and chicken stock. Once stirred well, add in 1 cup of parmesan cheese to begin to thicken into a sauce. Add in pasta of choice (already cooked) with spinach and stir. Once warm, serve and sprinkle more parmesan cheese on top.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).