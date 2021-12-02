Creamy Mushroom Sauce with Chicken

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Butter

2 Cups of Chopped Mushrooms

1/2 Cup of Chicken Broth

1/3 Cup Cooking Sherry Wine

1 Tsp of Oregano & Basil

2 Tsp Lemon Juice

1 Garlic Clove Minced

1 Tsp Dijon Mustard

2/3 Cup of Half and Half / Heavy Whipping Cream

2 Chicken Breasts (Grilled or Fried with Salt & Pepper)

Sautee mushrooms in butter in a pan until soft (removing some of the water from the mushrooms). Add minced garlic and stir until fragrant. Add in basil and oregano, cooking sherry, broth, lemon juice and dijon mustard. Stir items well until evenly distributed. Add in half & half / heavy whipping cream and stir until desired thickness. Add chicken back into the pan and garnish with roughly chopped fresh parsley.

Serve with a side dish such as green beans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).