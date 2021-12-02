Burglar found eating ice cream at homeowner's kitchen table

A man is facing criminal trespass and burglary charges after a Brackenridge homeowner said he found him eating ice cream at his kitchen table on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police he locked the door to his house on Cleveland Avenue before running an errand, but when he came back he found 46-year-old Richard Troup eating ice cream from his freezer.

Troup refused to leave until the victim called police.

The criminal complaint says that Troup once worked for the victim and got in using a key he kept after being fired.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 8.