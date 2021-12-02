ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myerstown, PA

Myerstown man gets probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot role: 'I do regret doing what I did'

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X30kT_0dCISzHP00

A 70-year-old Myerstown man will serve 30 days of home detention for his role in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols sentenced Terry Brown to three years of probation on Wednesday afternoon. Brown pleaded guilty in September to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capital building.

"If I had to do it all over again, I would never do it again," Brown said during his sentencing.

Federal prosecutors dropped three other charges against Brown as part of the plea agreement, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building.

Brown was one of the only Pennsylvanians arrested on Jan. 6. In an interview with the Lebanon Daily News In January, Brown said by the time he got to the building, the barriers were already down and the doors were already open.

"People were yelling things like 'This is our House,' 'We want a fair vote' (and) things like that," he said. "It was all peaceful till the point that they started shooting tear gas."

Capitol Riots:Who they are: 59 Pennsylvania residents arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

Capitol Riots:Judge dismisses house arrest for North Cornwall officer charged in Capitol riots

Return to View:Kortne Stouffer: How — and why — did she vanish from her apartment in 2012?

Video surveillance captured Brown walking in the Capitol, according to court documents. Brown, along with others, gathered in a corridor where U.S. Capitol Police officers had formed a defensive line on one end.

"Officers issued commands for the rioters to leave the building," officials said. "When Brown didn't immediately do so, he was arrested."

Both prosecutors and Brown's lawyers told Nichols that Brown was not violent and didn't destroy property while he was in the building. Officials added that cameras show Brown picking up after rioters.

"Mr. Brown did not know that he would eventually end up at the Capitol," Brown's lawyer Terrance McGowan said in his sentencing memo. "After former President Trump instructed his followers to march on the Capitol, Mr. Brown, swept up in the fervor of the moment, began walking towards the capitol."

In the same Lebanon Daily News interview from January, Brown said, "I don't regret doing what I did, because we got a message across and the world knows it." Prosecutors referenced the quote several times during his sentencing hearing when asking for a stronger penalty.

Brown, who acknowledged the interview at his sentencing, said he was sorry he allowed himself to be caught up in the moment. Officials agreed Brown has cooperated with the FBI since his arrest.

"Everything that I told them was exactly the truth, except for I do regret doing what I did," Brown said to Nichols.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Myerstown, PA
City
North Cornwall Township, PA
Lebanon, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Nichols
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

64
Followers
28
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy