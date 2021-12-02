ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The real life ‘Home Alone’ House is Available to Rent

By WLNK Staff
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sekSW_0dCISVzj00

Source: FG Trade / Getty

If you’ve ever felt like mauling a couple of bad guys with a series of potentially deadly do-it-yourself traps, now’s your chance. The house featured in the classic film “Home Alone” is available to rent — for one night only.

A one-night stay in the Winnetka, Illinois home is being auctioned off on Airbnb on December 7, with bids starting at $25. In addition to getting to stay in the house on December 12th, the winning bidder will be provided with booby traps to set, aftershave and “mirrors to scream in,” macaroni and cheese “to enjoy by candlelight” and a copy of the franchise’s latest film, “Home Sweet Home Alone,” according to the listing.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

What famous movie house would you like to stay in?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Airbnb is renting out 'Home Alone' house for one-night stays at just $25

This is what the official listing says, written in the voice of Buzz McCallister (Devin Ratray):. Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris—well, most of us. Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home on Dec. 12. Booking for this one-night stay opens Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. C.T.*
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

You Can Spend the Night in the 'Home Alone' House for the Holidays

If you cannot or choose not to keep pace with the avalanche of reboots, you're not alone. (Speaks in "old man shaking his fist at the sky.") Though, that probably means you missed that there's a Home Alone reboot on Disney+ now. Whether you watch every episode of Fuller House...
MOVIES
98.1 KHAK

Stay In The Original ‘Home Alone’ House on Airbnb [PHOTOS]

The movie 'Home Alone' is one of my guilty pleasure holiday movies. Sure, the ludicrous assumption that you could actually forget your own kid on a huge family vacation is a bit absurd. But I buy it every time. I love watching Kevin McCallister defend his home turf from the dim-witted Wet Bandits. I can quote lines from the movie, as I'm sure you can too. Now, just in time for the holidays, you can actually stay in the 'Home Alone' house via Airbnb.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Outsider.com

‘Home Alone’ House Opens Its Doors for Visitors

One lucky Home Alone fan will spend the night in the McCallister family home this Christmas season, thanks to Airbnb. According to the description, the “Home Sweet Home Alone Holiday” will welcome “one crew of mischief makers” to stay in the house on Dec. 12. The McCallisters are on vacation for the holidays once again, and this time, the entire family is going. Hosted by Kevin’s older brother Buzz, the booking promises fun for the inner eight-year-old in all of us.
ILLINOIS STATE
mxdwn.com

‘Home Alone’ House Is Up For Rent By Kevin McCallister’s Brother

A recent Airbnb listing allows fans to experience a one-night-only stay at the original house from Home Alone. The house has been listed by Kevin McCallister’s brother, and is one of the most recent promotions that Airbnb has been putting out lately, allowing real-life filming spots from movies to be rented for fans.
MOVIES
New York Post

Celebrate the holidays at the ‘Home Alone’ house, now up for rent on Airbnb

Looks like “filthy animals” from far and wide can eat junk food and watch rubbish in the actual “Home Alone” house just like Kevin McCallister. Just in time for Christmas, one lucky Airbnb renter will have the chance to stay at the famed McCallister family home for the very first time, located in the suburbs of Chicago in Winnetka, Illinois and hosted by Kevin’s older brother, Buzz McCallister.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Alone#Auction#House#Fg Trade Getty#Twitter
Benzinga

Airbnb To Offer Stay In 'Home Alone' House And Watch New Disney+ Movie

If you’ve ever wanted to stay in the house featured in the well-known 1990 movie “Home Alone,” you could be in luck. Here’s more about the chance to win a one-night stay in the iconic house. What Happened: Vacation and home rental company Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is offering the...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Forget the ‘Home Alone’ House, You Can Stay in the Grinch’s Cave for $20

The holiday season is in full swing, and the options for fun ways to spend this time are endless. With travel restrictions preventing travel to foreign countries and limiting access to typical tourist spots, many are looking for domestic festivities. According to a recent report from AirBNB, leisure travel is the driving force behind sales. More and more folks are booking stays for leisure over business. Additionally, more and more families are opting to vacation closer to their home bases, most staying within 300 miles of home for their fun trips.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Is Kevin From ‘Home Alone’ Actually Dead?

It’s officially December, which means if you haven’t already… it’s time to start watching some of the holiday classics to get in the holly jolly spirit! One of the most popular holiday films is Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, as he is unexpectedly left home alone after his family rushes out of the house to try and catch the plane for their upcoming vacation.
MOVIES
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
Idaho State Journal

12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Apartment Therapy

You Can Rent a Tiny IKEA Apartment for Less Than $1 a Month

For those looking to dip their toes into the tiny living lifestyle in Tokyo, IKEA is offering the deal of the decade. IKEA Japan completely furnished a micro-apartment in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, and the Swedish retailer is now letting IKEA Family members rent it for just 99 yen per month — that’s about $0.86 USD.
WORLD
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

935
Followers
268
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy