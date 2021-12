MOON is an innovation growth index ETF - in theory at least. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on November 25th, 2021. A couple months ago I wrote about the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON), an index fund meant to provide investors with exposure to the most innovative U.S. companies. In that article, I claimed that the fund's strategy, partly based on measuring the use of innovation buzzwords in company filings, was incredibly deficient, and should lead to lackluster returns. Since then, the fund has performed even worse than I expected, with MOON significantly underperforming most broad-based equity indexes, and most of its peers. Losses have been staggering.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO