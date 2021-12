A weekend closure on the M1 motorway in Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire is set to be lifted on Monday morning (November 22) as planned - according to National Highways. The northbound carriageway is shut to traffic between Junction 14 (Milton Keynes) and Junction 15 (Northampton) while the carriageway is adjusted beneath two bridges as part of ongoing work to redevelop the section of road as a Smart motorway.

