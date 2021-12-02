ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclingnews staff writer required - UK based

By Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cyclingnews, the world centre of cycling, is growing, and we're looking for a staff writer to join our European editorial team based in Bath. The primary responsibility of the new role is the production of content for publication on Cyclingnews, with applicants required to have a keen interest and knowledge of...

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

