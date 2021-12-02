Cyclingnews staff writer required - UK based

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now. This month we have another amazing issue for you, packed full of pro techniques, advice and insight. Winter is a special and oftentimes magical part of the year. It just takes a trained eye and some photographic expertise to make the most of it. In our feature this issue we explore how to use winter light, working around the challenges and using the most impactful properties to best effect. From packing the right kit to managing colour temperature and processing your images, we go on an all day shoot together, to find out how to get more from this atmospheric season.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 3 DAYS AGO