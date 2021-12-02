Lyme disease advocacy organization dissolving

Chrisler, Durkin, Hsueh, Kwon, Spec, Budge, Escota, Woeltje, Philips elected fellows. Nine faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected fellows of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA). They are Courtney Chrisler, MD, Michael Durkin, MD, Kevin Hsueh, MD, Jennie H. Kwon, DO, and Andrej Spec, MD, assistant professors of medicine; Philip J. Budge, MD, PhD, Gerome Escota, MD, and Jennifer A. Philips, MD, PhD, associate professors of medicine; and Keith F. Woeltje, MD, PhD, professor of medicine, all in the Department of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases. Jennifer A. Philips is also co-director of the Division of Infectious Diseases and an associate professor of molecular microbiology.
