If you've scanned all the usual suspects and you aren't having much luck finding the right gift for the cyclist in your life this Christmas, we're about to rock your world. Cameo is a service that connects you with celebrities who are willing to put together a custom video for you. In the context of cycling, that means a collection of current and former pro cyclists who span the gamut from wacky to charity.

