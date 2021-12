The family of Ezra Blount, the youngest Astroworld victim, has rejected rapper Travis Scott’s offer to pay for the nine-year-old’s funeral. Responding to Scott’s letter expressing remorse over Ezra’s death and an offer to cover the boy’s funeral expenses, the Blount family lawyer Bob Hilliard wrote: “Your client’s offer is declined. I have no doubt Mr Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”On 5 November, a massive crowd surge during Scott’s performance at the Houston-based Astroworld festival left 10 people dead,...

