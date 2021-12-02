Arrest made in Spartanburg murder case

An arrest has been made in an Upstate murder case from last month. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Jamarous Deangelo Rogers on charges of murder and weapons violations.

The Sheriff’s Office says the body of Lamar Douglas Jones was found in the backseat of a stolen car that was burning on the side of Blanchard Road , the night of November 13th. The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, they ask anyone with information to come forward.