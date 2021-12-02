ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Waukesha parade carnage says he feels 'demonized'

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The man accused of driving his SUV through a suburban Milwaukee parade, killing six people and injuring dozens, says he feels like he's being "demonized."

Darrell Brooks didn't discuss a motive during his interview from jail with Fox News. But he told the outlet Wednesday that he feels like he's being portrayed as a monster.

Brooks' mother, Dawn Woods, released a letter Wednesday offering the family's condolences to the victims and saying that Brooks suffers from mental health issues. She said after he became an adult he lacked the insurance or financial means to continue his medication.

Chatta Huffman
2d ago

He killed a bunch of people including a child. Not to mention all the other charges he had previously. He has earned the title of monster. He obviously has zero regard for anyone but himself. A lot of people have mental health issues. No excuse for what he did. He will never get out and is quite lucky WI does not have the death penalty.

Reply
4
 

